CE contender urges criminalisation of - meddling' in HK affairs

Potential candidate cites Basic Law article stating that Beijing and regional governments are not allowed to interfere in city's internal affairs Hong Kong chief executive contender Woo Kwok-hing has proposed making a law to ban "meddling" by mainland Chinese authorities in the city's internal affairs, warning that the public perception about interference would undermine the city's political, social and economic progress. The retired judge and underdog in the race made the proposal part of his manifesto on Sunday as he unveiled an updated version of the platform he rolled out in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.