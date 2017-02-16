Cautious Poly Property loses Kai Tak ...

Cautious Poly Property loses Kai Tak residential site to aggressive peers

Friday Feb 10

Poly Property Group , the Hong Kong listed arm of state-owned China Poly Group, failed to secure a third plot of land in the city after it was outbid by rivals in the bidding for four residential sites at Kai Tak offered by government tender. The group's failure could be attributed to its overtly cautious stance, especially at a time when land prices have been surging in the city.

Chicago, IL

