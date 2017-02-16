Cautious Poly Property loses Kai Tak residential site to aggressive peers
Poly Property Group , the Hong Kong listed arm of state-owned China Poly Group, failed to secure a third plot of land in the city after it was outbid by rivals in the bidding for four residential sites at Kai Tak offered by government tender. The group's failure could be attributed to its overtly cautious stance, especially at a time when land prices have been surging in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC