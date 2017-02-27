"Belt and Road" initiative will bring closer China-Cambodia cooperation: HKSAR official
China-proposed "Belt and Road" initiative would build closer ties and cooperation between China and Cambodia, Eric Ma, Secretary for Development in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on Monday. "Under the "Belt and Road" initiative, we foresee closer co-operation between Cambodia and China," he said during a networking luncheon in Phnom Penh, which was attended by about 100 HKSAR officials and representatives and Cambodian business executives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|togel
|5
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC