"Belt and Road" initiative will bring...

"Belt and Road" initiative will bring closer China-Cambodia cooperation: HKSAR official

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

China-proposed "Belt and Road" initiative would build closer ties and cooperation between China and Cambodia, Eric Ma, Secretary for Development in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on Monday. "Under the "Belt and Road" initiative, we foresee closer co-operation between Cambodia and China," he said during a networking luncheon in Phnom Penh, which was attended by about 100 HKSAR officials and representatives and Cambodian business executives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,506 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC