Another Hong Kong Disappearance

Another Hong Kong Disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Wall Street Journal

When Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua disappeared from a luxury Hong Kong hotel last month, Hong Kongers shuddered. A year earlier mainland Chinese police abducted local bookseller Lee Bo from a downtown warehouse and grabbed his colleague Gui Minhai in Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan 17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC