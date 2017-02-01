Anne Busfield has been appointed General Manager at Shangri-La Boracay in Aklan, Philippines
Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts 28/F Kerry Centre, 683 King's Road, Quarry Bay Hong Kong, Hong Kong Phone: 2599 3000 Fax: 2599 3131 Visit Website A British national, Busfield is a seasoned hotelier, encompassing more than 30 years in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining the Shangri-La group and being assigned in the Philippines, Busfield comes from international chains as a general manager, with a strong sales and marketing background.
