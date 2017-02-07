Andy So has been promoted Area Genera...

Andy So has been promoted Area General Manager at pentahotels in Hong Kong, Hong Kong

The position includes responsibility for operations of both hotels in Hong Kong, pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon and the upcoming pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun, opening in 2017. The new hotel is part of the massive expansion that pentahotels has planned, strongly focusing on Asia, and especially on China, in the coming years.Andy has been General Manager of pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon since 2012 and has played a key role as part of the hotel's pre-opening team.

