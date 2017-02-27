Alethea Lam has been appointed Vice President, Communications for...
Alethea Lam has been appointed Vice President, Communications for Asia Pacific. at Marriott International in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Prior to this appointment, Alethea was Director of Corporate Communications for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific, where she was based in Singapore.
