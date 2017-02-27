Ahmed Issa has been appointed General Manager at Shangri-La Hotel and ...
Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts 28/F Kerry Centre, 683 King's Road, Quarry Bay Hong Kong, Hong Kong Phone: 2599 3000 Fax: 2599 3131 Visit Website Ahmed Issa has been appointed General Manager at Shangri-La Hotel and Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts has promoted Ahmed Issa from resident manager of Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi to general manager of Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Issa has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years, 14 of which have been spent with the Shangri-La group.
