Ahmed Issa has been appointed General Manager at Shangri-La Hotel and Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts has promoted Ahmed Issa from resident manager of Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi to general manager of Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Issa has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years, 14 of which have been spent with the Shangri-La group.

