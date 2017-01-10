Why China has embraced renewable energy and Hong Kong hasn't

Summer 2016 saw record heat, and health problems from air pollution are rising, yet green-energy projects have been shelved or denied funding; electricity firms lack incentives to go green, WWF says Professor Johnny Chan Chun-leung is one of Hong Kong's most eminent climate and energy scientists, and he is a very frustrated man. This month Beijing announced it would invest 2.5 trillion yuan in renewable energy technology by 2020 to establish the nation as world leader in sustainable and clean energy, and create 13 million jobs.

