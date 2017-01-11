REC8 functions as a tumor suppressor ...

REC8 functions as a tumor suppressor and is epigenetically...

E-mail: [email protected] REC8 meiotic recombination protein was found to be preferentially methylated in gastric cancer using promoter methylation array. We aimed to elucidate the epigenetic alteration and biological function of REC8 in GC.

