Radio DJ Uncle Ray not signing off on his career yet

Friday Jan 6

DJ with numerous records under his belt says his radio programme on RTHK is his life and that he has no plans to retire "Uncle Ray" has been around for so long that even calling him the "Godfather of Hong Kong pop music" is inadequate to fully describe him or honour his illustrious broadcasting career. "What about 'Great Godfather'?" Ray Cordeiro jokingly suggested.

