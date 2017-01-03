Radio DJ Uncle Ray not signing off on his career yet
DJ with numerous records under his belt says his radio programme on RTHK is his life and that he has no plans to retire "Uncle Ray" has been around for so long that even calling him the "Godfather of Hong Kong pop music" is inadequate to fully describe him or honour his illustrious broadcasting career. "What about 'Great Godfather'?" Ray Cordeiro jokingly suggested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan 2
|Herman
|4
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC