Pro-democracy lawmaker Nathan Law att...

Pro-democracy lawmaker Nathan Law attacked at Hong Kong airport

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Hong Kong's youngest legislator Nathan Law was attacked by anti-independence protesters at the city's airport after flying back from a political forum in Taiwan. HONG KONG: Hong Kong's youngest legislator Nathan Law was attacked by anti-independence protesters at the city's airport late Sunday after flying back from a political forum in Taiwan.

