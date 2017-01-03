Power to the burger

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: BBC News

The humble steamed bun is taking Hong Kong's culinary scene by storm - and scooping up awards along the way. May Chow, the owner of restaurant Little Bao, has just been voted Asia's best female chef by a panel of over 300 experts.

