Police search houses around Brussels in anti-terrorism investigation

Wednesday Jan 25

Police searched houses around Brussels as part of an anti-terrorism investigation on Wednesday, the federal prosecutor's office said. The operations were focused on about eight areas and were not linked to recent attacks in Brussels or Paris, a spokesman for the prosecutor added.

