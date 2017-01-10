Human infection with avian influenza ...

Human infection with avian influenza A(H7N9) virus - China

On 5 January 2017, the Department of Health, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region notified WHO of a case of laboratory-confirmed human infection with avian influenza A virus and on 9 January 2017, the National Health and Family Planning Commission of China notified WHO of 106 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of human infection with avian influenza A virus. On 5 January 2017, a human case of infection with avian influenza A was reported from the Department of Health, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .

