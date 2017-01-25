Hong Kong's master craftsmen keep traditions alive in lead-up to Chinese New Year

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's glory days of paper crafts - the making of lanterns and paper decorations - may be long gone, but master craftsmen are still keeping some of these traditions alive. At his workshop in a village in Yuen Long out in Hong Kong's New Territories, paper craft master Kenneth Mo Cheuk-Kei is busy in the lead-up to Chinese New Year.

