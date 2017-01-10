Hong Kong's Localist Revolutionaries

Hong Kong's Localist Revolutionaries

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Al Jazeera

Why a new group of radical activists in Hong Kong are calling for greater autonomy - and even independence - from China. They call themselves localists - a movement that wants semi-autonomous Hong Kong to split from China, amid concerns that Beijing is cracking down on political and cultural freedoms.

