Hong Kong's former leader abused power: Prosecution

Tuesday Jan 10

Hong Kong's former leader Donald Tsang abused power and was 'hopelessly compromised' while in office, prosecutors said Tuesday in opening arguments at his high-profile corruption trial. Hong Kong's former chief executive Donald Tsang and his wife Selina arrive at High Court for his corruption trial in Hong Kong on January 10, 2017 AFP/Isaac Lawrence HONG KONG: Hong Kong's former leader Donald Tsang abused power and was "hopelessly compromised" while in office, prosecutors said Tuesday in opening arguments at his high-profile corruption trial.

