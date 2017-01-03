Hong Kong's feline friends offer insi...

Hong Kong's feline friends offer insight into city's past

17 hrs ago

In this photo taken on December 12, 2016, a shop cat sits at the feet of Dutch photographer Marcel Heijnen , 51, as pedestrians walk past outside a Chinese medicine shop in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's shop cats inspired Dutch photographer Marcel Heijnen to make them the subject of a book and recent exhibition -- capturing their unique characters in some of the city's most traditional neighbourhoods.

Chicago, IL

