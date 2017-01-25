Hong Kong scraps visa-free facility f...

Hong Kong scraps visa-free facility for Indians

Beijing: In a setback to Indian travellers, Hong Kong has withdrawn the visa-free facility for Indians who will have to complete a pre-arrival registration from Monday. "The online service for Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals is now open," the Hong Kong immigration department said in its website.

Chicago, IL

