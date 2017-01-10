Hong Kong no. 2 official resigns with eye on becoming next city leader - media

Hong Kong's number two official Carrie Lam resigned on Thursday, local media said, in a move widely seen as a prelude to contesting a March election to become the Asian financial hub's next chief executive. FILE PHOTO - Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration, Carrie Lam, leaves after meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, at number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain September 26, 2016.

