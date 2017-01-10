Hong Kong no. 2 official resigns with...

Hong Kong no. 2 official resigns with eye on becoming next city leader - media

Wednesday Jan 11

Hong Kong's number two official Carrie Lam resigned on Thursday, local media said, in a move widely seen as a prelude to contesting a March election to become the Asian financial hub's next chief executive. FILE PHOTO - Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration, Carrie Lam, leaves after meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, at number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain September 26, 2016.

Chicago, IL

