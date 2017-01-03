Hong Kong confirms third bird flu case in three weeks

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has confirmed its third case of human bird flu in three weeks, a 62-year-old man who was in critical condition, after a second patient was confirmed to have contracted the same H7N9 strain of the disease last Friday. The latest case, confirmed on Thursday, comes as fears grow over the spread of bird flu in South Korea, Japan and mainland China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.