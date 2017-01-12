FSC's vice chief to attend financial ...

FSC's vice chief to attend financial forum in Hong Kong

A South Korean financial regulator will attend an international forum in Hong Kong this week to discuss ways to deal with external uncertainties, his office said Sunday. Jeong Eun-bo, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, plans to join the 10th Asian Financial Forum to be held on Monday and Tuesday.

