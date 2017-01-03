Florian Kittler has been appointed Senior Vice President - Asia...
Florian Kittler has been appointed Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific at HVS Executive Search in Hong Kong, Hong Kong HVS, the world's leading hospitality consulting and services organisation, announced that Florian Kittler has joined HVS Executive Search as Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Florian has over two decades of valuable experience in the hospitality and executive recruitment industry across Europe, Middle East and Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08)
|Jan 2
|Herman
|4
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC