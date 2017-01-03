Florian Kittler has been appointed Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific at HVS Executive Search in Hong Kong, Hong Kong HVS, the world's leading hospitality consulting and services organisation, announced that Florian Kittler has joined HVS Executive Search as Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Florian has over two decades of valuable experience in the hospitality and executive recruitment industry across Europe, Middle East and Asia.

