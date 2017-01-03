Fitch Affirms Hong Kong's MTR at 'AA+...

Fitch Affirms Hong Kong's MTR at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG, January 06 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based rail transit network operator MTR Corporation Ltd's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.

