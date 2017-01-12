China urges caution with words, actio...

China urges caution with words, actions on Terrex issue

Monday Jan 9

A member of security gestures near tarpaulin-covered armoured vehicles belonging to the Singapore military at a customs and excise facility in Hong Kong on Nov 25, 2016. BEIJING: China on Monday called for caution with words and actions, after Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament that Singapore Armed Forces armoured troop carriers held in Hong Kong are protected by sovereign immunity, and cannot be legally detained .

