China says hopes for 'win-win' deal between Britain, EU

Wednesday Jan 18

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it hoped Britain and the European Union could reach a "win-win" agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc, after Prime Minister Theresa May said it would quit the EU single market when it left. May promised to seek the greatest possible access to European markets but said Britain would aim to establish its own free trade deals with countries far beyond Europe, and rein in immigration from the continent.

