Changing Epidemiology of Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E Viruses in China, 1990 - "2014
Xiang Ren 1 , Peng Wu 1 , Liping Wang 1 , Mengjie Geng, Lingjia Zeng, Jun Zhang, Ningshao Xia, Shengjie Lai, Harry R. Dalton, Benjamin J. Cowling 2 , and Hongjie Yu 2 Key Laboratory of Surveillance and Early-Warning on Infectious Disease, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, China World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China State Key Laboratory of Molecular Vaccinology and Molecular Diagnostics, National Institute of Diagnostics and Vaccine Development in Infectious Diseases, Xiamen University School of Public Health, Xiamen, China Ren X, Wu P, Wang L, Geng M, Zeng L, Zhang J, et al. Changing Epidemiology of Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E Viruses in China, 1990-2014.
