Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific will switch to biofuels made from landfill rubbish on select long haul flights, reports said Tuesday, in an effort to cut harmful emissions. Cathay Pacific is to use biofuels made from landfill rubbish on flights from the US to Hong Kong AFP/Anthony WALLACE HONG KONG: Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific will switch to biofuels made from landfill rubbish on select long haul flights in an effort to cut harmful emissions.

