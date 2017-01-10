10th Asian Financial Forum Opens in H...

10th Asian Financial Forum Opens in Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sys-Con Media

The 10th edition of the Asian Financial Forum , co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council , opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre . The two-day forum marks the first in a series of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sys-Con Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Tue togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC