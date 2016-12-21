'Tis the season to bea robbed: Hong K...

'Tis the season to bea robbed: Hong Kong hit by over 40 burglaries during Christmas

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Asian Correspondent

IT was a not-so-merry Christmas for many Hong Kongers this year as thieves ransacked the homes of scores of city dwellers and made off with millions of dollars worth of cash and valuables. According to South China Morning Post , more than 40 reports of burglaries were lodged since Christmas eve on Saturday, renewing fears in the region over a crime spate targeting homes of the elite.

