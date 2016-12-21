Timothy Wright has been appointed Gen...

Timothy Wright has been appointed General Manager at Shangri-La Colombo, Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Hospitality Net

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts 28/F Kerry Centre, 683 King's Road, Quarry Bay Hong Kong, Hong Kong Phone: 2599 3000 Fax: 2599 3131 Visit Website Wright brings with him over thirty years' experience in the hospitality industry, including senior management positions within Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. He joined the Hong Kong based group in 1993, as part of the Events team, before joining the Food & Beverage department, and becoming Hotel Manager for Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
Why do many Chinese people like to have Western... (Sep '07) Feb '15 Ainu 347
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,270 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC