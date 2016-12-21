Sri Lankan asylum seekers who shelter...

Sri Lankan asylum seekers who sheltered Snowden in Hong Kong at risk of being deported

Dec 17, Hong Kong: The Sri Lankan asylum seekers who sheltered the American whistle-blower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong might be at risk of detention and deportation as their lawyer has failed to meet a final deadline imposed by the Immigration Department to file documents, the South China Morning Post reported. Robert Tibbo, a Canadian barrister who provided legal advice to Snowden when he was in the city in 2013, said 30 of his cases had been reactivated at the same time after at least two years of inactivity, leaving him unable to cope with the workload given his other work commitments.

