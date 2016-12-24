Singapore makes formal request to HK on seized military vehicles
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Defence Ministry have announced that it has made a formal representation to Hong Kong three weeks ago, over the seizure of nine Singapore infantry carrier vehicles. "Over the past three weeks, the Singapore government has communicated its formal position to the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the detention of SAF Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles and associated equipment by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department," Mindef said.
