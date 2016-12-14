Recent Analysts' Ratings Changes for Nord Anglia Education

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nord Anglia Education in the last few weeks: 11/30/2016 - Nord Anglia Education was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an "outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating. 11/30/2016 - Nord Anglia Education had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $28.00.

