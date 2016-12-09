Rafael Cabrera-Bello's wait could be about to end in Hong Kong
Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain in action during the second round of the USB Hong Kong Open at The Hong Kong Golf Club on December 9, 2016 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello has spent four years outside the winner's circle, but takes a three-shot lead into the final 36 holes of the $2 million UBS Hong Kong Open.
