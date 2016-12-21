No more free-visa policy for Indians visiting Hong Kong
New Delhi [India], Dec. 20 : Hong Kong has withdrawn the visa-free facility for Indians, who will now have to complete a pre-arrival registration to be implemented from January 23, thus, doing away with its free-visa policy that allowed Indians to enter with valid passport for a period up to 14 days without a visa. [NK India] "The Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals will be implemented on 23 January 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
|Why do many Chinese people like to have Western... (Sep '07)
|Feb '15
|Ainu
|347
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC