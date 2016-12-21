No more free-visa policy for Indians visiting Hong Kong

New Delhi [India], Dec. 20 : Hong Kong has withdrawn the visa-free facility for Indians, who will now have to complete a pre-arrival registration to be implemented from January 23, thus, doing away with its free-visa policy that allowed Indians to enter with valid passport for a period up to 14 days without a visa. [NK India] "The Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals will be implemented on 23 January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.