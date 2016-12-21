New Berkshire Bank Sued After $1.4 Mi...

New Berkshire Bank Sued After $1.4 Million Cyber ScamDecember 26, 2016 |

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: IBerkshires

A Florida-based art dealer is suing Berkshire Bank after a "personal banker" wired $1.4 million out of his account and into the hands of scammers. The suit says the personal banker, an employee at Berkshire Bank, fell for a "spoofing" scam and made two wires out of the account to Hong Kong without making attempt to verify the authenticity of the e-mail requests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
Why do many Chinese people like to have Western... (Sep '07) Feb '15 Ainu 347
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC