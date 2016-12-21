New Berkshire Bank Sued After $1.4 Million Cyber ScamDecember 26, 2016

A Florida-based art dealer is suing Berkshire Bank after a "personal banker" wired $1.4 million out of his account and into the hands of scammers. The suit says the personal banker, an employee at Berkshire Bank, fell for a "spoofing" scam and made two wires out of the account to Hong Kong without making attempt to verify the authenticity of the e-mail requests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.