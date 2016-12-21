How Leung Chun-ying fails the test of sincerity

Last month, in the days following the government's legal challenge of Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang's Legislative Council oaths, some observers pointed out that Leung Chun-ying took his own oath of office incorrectly. Standing before then president Hu Jintao on July 1, 2012, Leung pledged to "be held accountable to the central people's government of the People's Republic of China and the special administrative region" without specifying, as the Oaths and Declarations Ordinance requires, that he was referring to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

