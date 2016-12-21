Hong Kong hikes borrowing costs after...

Hong Kong hikes borrowing costs after Fed move

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Hong Kong followed the Federal Reserve and hiked interest rates on Thursday, putting an extra strain on the city's already troubled economy and almost certainly ramping up repayments for millions of homeowners. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority hiked interest rates after the US Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

