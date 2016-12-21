Hong Kong Financial Secretary resigns to run for Chief Executive job: Report
Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang has resigned his post pending an announcement he will run for the city's top job next March, Cable TV news reported on Monday. Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang addresses the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
|Why do many Chinese people like to have Western... (Sep '07)
|Feb '15
|Ainu
|347
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC