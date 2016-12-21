Hong Kong finance chief quits, leader...

Hong Kong finance chief quits, leadership bid expected

Sunday Dec 11

" Hong Kong's financial chief has resigned amid mounting speculation that he will make a bid for the southern Chinese city's top job. The news comes after the city's deeply unpopular current leader, Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, said Friday he would not seek a second term in office.

