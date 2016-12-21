Hong Kong 2017: a pivot towards or away from freedom?
In Hong Kong's Central district, buses trundle pastbearing the message: "In Hong Kong we trust, we love, we appreciate." The signs are part of the government's "Appreciate Hong Kong" campaign, which is seeking to calm growing discontent among the people as the city prepares to elect its next leader in 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
|Why do many Chinese people like to have Western... (Sep '07)
|Feb '15
|Ainu
|347
