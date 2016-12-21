Hong Kong 2017: a pivot towards or aw...

Hong Kong 2017: a pivot towards or away from freedom?

Thursday Dec 29

In Hong Kong's Central district, buses trundle pastbearing the message: "In Hong Kong we trust, we love, we appreciate." The signs are part of the government's "Appreciate Hong Kong" campaign, which is seeking to calm growing discontent among the people as the city prepares to elect its next leader in 2017.

