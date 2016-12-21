Head-to-Head Comparison of the AliveCor Heart Monitor and Microlife...

From Cardiology Division, Department of Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China ; and Department of Family Medicine and Primary Healthcare, Hong Kong East Cluster, Hong Kong SAR, China . From Cardiology Division, Department of Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China ; and Department of Family Medicine and Primary Healthcare, Hong Kong East Cluster, Hong Kong SAR, China .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.