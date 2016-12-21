Fox Networks sues Bangkok Bank for US...

Fox Networks sues Bangkok Bank for US$21m

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: South China Morning Post

TV and cable operator Fox Networks Group Asia is suing Thailand's Bangkok Bank Public Company Ltd in Hong Kong for failing to honour a bank guarantee covering a defunct Thai pay-TV operator's licensing payments. The lawsuit, filed on Monday with the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Court, will see Fox Networks Group Asia fight to claim about US$21.3 million that it said it is owed after Thai pay-TV operator CTH Public Company Limited failed to pay licensing fees following its closure on September 1, 2016, according to a writ of summons seen by the Post .

Read more at South China Morning Post.

