English Language Teacher (Primary)Hong KongThe positions are required ...
The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region cordially invites you to apply for the positions of English language teachers in public-sector primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong. The positions are required to teach English as a second language to Hong Kong students and assist in teacher and curriculum development in public sector primary schools , secondary schools and schools for students with Special Educational Needs .
