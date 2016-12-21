Chinese farmers bolster bird flu defenses as Asia outbreaks, and jitters, spread
Chinese chickens are being fed more vitamins and vaccines as jittery farmers ramp up hen-house sterilization in a bid to protect flocks against a virulent strain of airborne bird flu that has led to record culling in nearby South Korea. While Seoul has ordered the gassing of 20 million birds since the first case of the H5N6 virus was reported on Nov. 18, outbreaks in Japan and three confirmed cases in mainland China in the last two months have stoked fears of regional spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ...
|Nov '16
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|LOVE CHINA destro...
|119
|Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe...
|Oct '16
|STICK IT to CCP
|1
|Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|harescrambles
|2
|That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IB DaMann
|3
|Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|TW_sugar_daddio
|60
|Why do many Chinese people like to have Western... (Sep '07)
|Feb '15
|Ainu
|347
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC