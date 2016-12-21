Chinese farmers bolster bird flu defe...

Chinese farmers bolster bird flu defenses as Asia outbreaks, and jitters, spread

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Chinese chickens are being fed more vitamins and vaccines as jittery farmers ramp up hen-house sterilization in a bid to protect flocks against a virulent strain of airborne bird flu that has led to record culling in nearby South Korea. While Seoul has ordered the gassing of 20 million birds since the first case of the H5N6 virus was reported on Nov. 18, outbreaks in Japan and three confirmed cases in mainland China in the last two months have stoked fears of regional spread.

