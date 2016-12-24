Chinese consortium buys 49% stake in ...

Chinese consortium buys 49% stake in UK data firm

A Chinese consortium has bought a 49 percent stake in British data center company Global Switch for 2.5 billion pounds , in a strategic move aimed at sharing data center technology and locations. The consortium was set up by data center company Daily-Tech Beijing, although the majority of the funding comes from Jiangsu Shagang Group, China's largest private steelmaker.

