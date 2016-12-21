Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying was considered to be a Beijing loyalist. Photo: David Wong

Depending on one's perspective or position, Hong Kong's polarising leader Leung Chun-ying , who has announced he is not running for a second term, is either a "cunning wolf" or a loyal down-to-earth government servant. Commonly called CY, the city's chief executive is often referred to by the unflattering nickname "689" - an allusion to the number of votes Leung received in the 2012 chief executive election from the 1,200-member Election Committee dominated by pro-Beijing loyalists.

