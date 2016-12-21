Business opinion divided on Brexit de...

Business opinion divided on Brexit despite losses inflicted by sterling nose-dive

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: South China Morning Post

Two business owners who migrated to Britain long ago offer different takes on fallout from vote to leave EU bloc Dicken Chow, a Hong Konger who migrated to London, where he operate a Japanese restaurant, more than 40 years ago is among the millions of Britons who voted for Brexit in the June referendum, held to decide if the country should leave the European Union. He has no regret even though, like many British businessmen, he will need to face import inflation, paying higher prices from imported fish and Japanese rice for his sushi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
Why do many Chinese people like to have Western... (Sep '07) Feb '15 Ainu 347
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,527,718

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC